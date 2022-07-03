A "STUNNING" six-bedroom mansion with breath-taking views of the Gwent countryside has just gone on the market.

The Georgian-style detached Hanley Cwrt is part of a private gated development of seven homes in the Monmouthshire village of Llanbadoc, near Usk.

Fine & Country are managing the sale, and have placed a guide price of £2 million on the home.

Hanley Cwrt in Llanbadoc, Monmouthshire. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk

Hanley Cwrt is located around half a mile south of the town centre of Usk, which was last year named by The Sunday Times as the best place to live in Wales.

The outdoor areas provide a perfect opportunity for enjoying the warmer weather in the summer, and the home's underfloor heating means the property stays cosy in the winter.

The spacious sitting room at Hanley Cwrt. Picture: Hanley Cwrt in Llanbadoc, Monmouthshire. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk

Upon arriving at the property via a private driveway, flanked by lush green lawns, the pillared front entrance makes way to a marbled galleried staircase.

The home is bright and spacious, with ground-floor rooms including an "extensive bespoke handmade kitchen" with range oven and ample storage space.

The kitchen leads to an adjoining orangery with marble flooring and "stunning views".

The kitchen at Hanley Cwrt in Llanbadoc, Monmouthshire. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk

Also on the ground floor is a a wooden-floored sitting room, a formal dining room which can accommodate a 10-seat table, a family room, a utility room, a study and a cloakroom.

Upstairs you'll find the luxury master bedroom suite, described as having a "spacious en-suite and extensive dressing room".

One of the bedrooms at Hanley Cwrt in Llanbadoc, Monmouthshire. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk

The en-suite is complete with his and hers single-bowl wash basins with waterfall taps, vanity units and a raised, free-standing oval bath.

There are another two en-suite double bedrooms on the first floor.

The master bedroom's en-suite bathroom at Hanley Cwrt in Llanbadoc, Monmouthshire. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk

The second floor boasts yet another en-suite double bedroom, and a fifth double bedroom which is currently being used as a gym - meaning there is plenty of flexibility in how you choose to use the space - and another room which can potentially become the sixth bedroom.

Outside you'll find a triple garage, a large paved and decked area, and wonderful panoramic views of the Monmouthshire countryside.

The outdoor area at Hanley Cwrt in Llanbadoc, Monmouthshire. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk

The paved area leads to the rear of the home and is illuminated by "Victorian-style lampposts".

Gardeners will enjoy the raised flower beds with shrubs and climbing plants.

The exterior of the property also contains a log store and wrought iron gates that lead to the driveway.

Inside Hanley Cwrt in Llanbadoc, Monmouthshire. Picture: Fine & Country in Usk

Brought to market by Fine & Country in Usk, Hanley Cwrt is on the market with a guide price of £2,000,000.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01633 927277.