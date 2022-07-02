ARWEN is a domestic long hair tortoiseshell cat who is looking for a new home.

The female cat, who was born in January 2013, is currently being looked after at the All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Arwen came into us in May 2022. She requires a specialist home with feral cat experience.

"We have been told by Arwen's previous owner that she came from a household while she was very young (18 months old) and was sadly mistreated. Therefore, we now think this is why Arwen does not trust humans.

"Arwen has lived as mostly an indoor cat since 2013. Her owner was very understanding of her space and her reactivity. Arwen's previous owner informed us that she enjoyed following her around the house and would curl up next to her on the sofa, in the evenings.

"As Arwen had lived in her previous home for nine years, we believe it will take a lot of time in order to get her to this point again. She requires the upmost patience and understanding.

"Arwen will not tolerate being picked up and she has never been a "lap cat". Arwen enjoyed playing with a laser in her previous home and enjoyed toys. Arwen had the run of the garden in her previous home but she chose not to venture off any further than that.

"Arwen is litter trained and is very tidy in her cabin here with us. Arwen does not meow according to her previous owner and is a very quiet cat."

For further details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/