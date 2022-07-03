GWENT'S population is ageing, and as more people live longer lives, services have to evolve to make sure people aren't excluded or viewed negatively simply because of their age.

That is the view of charity Age Cymru, which told the Argus this week's census findings should be seen as a good thing.

Census data shows the number of people aged 65 and over is on the rise all across Gwent, even though general populations and other age groups are shrinking.

In Monmouthshire, there are 26 per cent more people of retirement age now than there were a decade ago - the biggest rise in Wales.

Caerphilly county borough isn't far behind, with more than 20 per cent, while the average rise across Wales is more than 17 per cent.

Estimates suggest one in four people in Wales could be aged over 65 in 20 years' time.

“We celebrate the fact that people are now living longer, enabling them to continue contributing to Welsh life in so many ways," said Victoria Lloyd, the chief executive of older people's charity Age Cymru.

Older people still play a major part in society, even if they have reached State Pension age, be it through continued work or other community-based roles.

"Many older people are carers for their loved ones, in the workplace they bring huge value in sharing their knowledge and experiences gained over many years, while others have become the cornerstone of much of our community-based volunteering," Ms Lloyd said.

But discrimination is a real concern in today's ageing society, Age Cymru said, and work must be done now to tackle the issue for future years.

How can ageism affect people's lives?





Ms Lloyd said "the lives of far too many older people are impacted by ageism and age discrimination" and "older people are viewed negatively or stereotyped just because of their age".

Ageism can be casual and widespread, and in day-to-day terms it means older people may not have their views respected, or they are expected to put up with poor quality or inadequate services.

“Indirectly, it may mean that the needs of older people are not considered when services are designed, so for example, services delivered wholly online may discriminate against older people who don’t have the technology or means to access them," Ms Lloyd said.

There are also practical solutions to dealing with ageism.

“We should also remove any physical or social barriers that prevent older people from becoming active citizens in their communities whether it be something simple like unsafe pavements or poor transport links," Ms Lloyd said, adding: "Tackling ageism in all its form is the cornerstone of steps towards an age-friendly Wales which is so vital in supporting our ageing population."

What does the Welsh Government say about ageism?





Last autumn, the Welsh Government published its plan for an "age-friendly Wales" that, it said, would "change the way we think about ageing" and value the many societal contributions that older people make.

Speaking to the Argus this week, a Welsh Government spokesperson said the plan "sets out how people of all ages will be supported to live and age well and challenges the way we think and feel about ageing".

Chief among these aims are improving access to healthcare, ensuring older people's homes are suitable and safe, helping people to stay active, and tackling age-related poverty.

Some £1.1 million has been given to councils to help them adapt to the plan, and Age Cymru will also play a role in raising awareness of older people's rights.

The government said it would also work with Wales' older people's commissioner "to ensure the voices of older people are heard and helped to create positive changes that meet the needs of older people".