WITH the sunny afternoons and lighter evenings of summer, you may be thinking of places where you can dine out.

Whether it is a light lunch or a full sit-down meal, there are certainly plenty of options across Torfaen, and looking at food hygiene ratings is just one way to narrow down your choices.

Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. Following inspections by the local authority, they are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored; The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities; Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website.

Should businesses achieve three consecutive five hygiene ratings, they qualify for a Scores On The Doors Elite Award, and can be seen as the crème de la crème when it comes to food safety.

A total of 55 premises in Torfaen which have qualified for an Elite Award from scoresonthedoors.org.uk, as of June 30, 2022 – although this includes schools, care homes, and takeaways.

Here are the places where you can dine in.

The Crow’s Nest

The Crow's Nest in Llanyravon has qualified for an Elite Award.

Address: Llangorse Road, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, NP44 8HU.

Last inspection: September 16, 2019.

Hygienic food handling – Good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good;

Management of food safety – Very Good,

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: September 16, 2019; March 7, 2018; and August 26, 2016.

Harvester Pontypool

Address: Lower Mill Field, Pontypool, NP4 0RH.

Last inspection: July 2, 2019.

Food Hygiene and Safety – Good;

Structural Compliance – Good;

Confidence in Management – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: July 2, 2019; December 13, 2017; and July 7, 2016.

Little Crown Inn

The Little Crown Inn. Picture: Sidney Phillips

Address: Elled Road, Wainfelin, Pontypool, NP4 6DR.

Last inspection: March 6, 2019.

Food Hygiene and Safety – Good;

Structural Compliance – Good;

Confidence in Management – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 6, 2019; August 18, 2017; January 22, 2016

Millingtons Cafe & Coffee Lounge

Address: 26 The Parade, Cwmbran, NP44 1PT.

Last inspection: May 9, 2019.

Food Hygiene and Safety – Good;

Structural Compliance – Good;

Confidence in Management – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 9, 2019; October 18, 2018; and April 19, 2017

Rachel's Cafe

Address: Stall 3, The Market Hall, Market Street, Pontypool, NP4 6JN.

Last inspection: January 29, 2019.

Food Hygiene and Safety – Good;

Structural Compliance – Very Good;

Confidence in Management – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 29, 2019; July 24, 2017; and January 12, 2016.

Riflemans Arms

Address: Rifle Street, Blaenavon, NP4 9QS.

Last inspection: January 14, 2020.

Food Hygiene and Safety – Very Good;

Structural Compliance – Good;

Confidence in Management – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: January 14, 2020; May 18, 2018; and October 14, 2016.

The Boat House Cafe

Address: Boating Lake, Llanfrechfa Way, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, NP44 8HT.

Last inspection: March 25, 2019.

Food Hygiene and Safety – Very Good;

Structural Compliance – Good;

Confidence in Management – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: March 25, 2019; August 23, 2017; and February 26, 2016

The John Fielding

The John Fielding in Cwmbran.

Address: 1 Caradoc Road, Cwmbran, NP44 1PP.

Last inspection: May 31, 2019.

Food Hygiene and Safety – Good;

Structural Compliance – Good;

Confidence in Management – Very Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 31, 2019; February 4, 2019; and February 13, 2017

Trios

Address: 7 Richmond Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, NP44 1EG.

Last inspection: May 24, 2019.

Food Hygiene and Safety – Very Good;

Structural Compliance – Good;

Confidence in Management – Good.

Scores On The Doors Elite Award: May 24, 2019; November 14, 2017; and May 9, 2016.