PLANS have been submitted to Newport City Council for a new House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) in Collier Street.
A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities. This property would be managed by Newport-based Dubhlinn Property.
If approved, no internal or external changes will be made to the house in the St Julians ward – which currently has a bedroom, living room and kitchen on the ground floor, in addition to three bedrooms on the first floor.
The planning application seeks only to change the use from a four-bedroom home to a four-bedroom HMO.
A decision on the plans is expected to be made by planning officers, unless it is called to the planning committee.
