GWENT Police have warned motorists crossing the Severn on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge to expect "serious disruption" during a planned protest over fuel prices.

Protestors are planning to block the bridge next week in a stand against the rise in fuel prices.

Gwent Police has said that they have been made aware of the protest - between 7am and 7pm on Monday, July 4.

They have also said that additional officers will be deployed to ensure the protest "is carried out in accordance with the law".

There had been indication earlier this month that a similar blockage would be in place on the M48 Severn Bridge, but this doesn't seem to have come to pass.

Organisers have indicated an intention to block the Prince of Wales Bridge, with the protest starting on the M4 at Magor services, junction 23A eastbound, and junction 20 of the M5 westbound.

Fuel duty was cut by 5p a litre in March until March 2023, but some believe this does not go far enough and has made little, if any difference, to prices paid at the pumps.

The protest will involve drivers turning their hazard lights on and coming to a stop on roads.

Chief superintendent Tom Harding, who is leading the policing operation, said: “Gwent Police, and Avon and Somerset Police, are working jointly with neighbouring police forces and partner agencies to ensure emergency and critical services continue and to reduce disruption to both road users and local communities.

"However we are preparing for serious disruption throughout the day.

“I would encourage drivers to reconsider their journey, consider working from home and avoid the area where possible.

“The right to protest under UK law must be balanced with the rights of the wider community who may be affected.

"We have additional officers and support in place on Monday to ensure the protest is carried out in accordance with the law.”