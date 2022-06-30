AFTER Wednesday night's dramatic recoupling, love is in the air for Brighton star Luca and Gemma.

The loved-up couple has had a stressful week from the Ekin-Su drama to Gemma's heart rate being raised the most by her ex-Jacques during Tuesday's heart-pumping challenge.

Despite being one of the couples with the longest connection in the villa, the pair have never visited the highly sought-after Hideaway spot as they haven't always been "officially" coupled up.

But on Wednesday's show that's all about to change as they become the third couple to be treated to some alone time in this series.

If Gemma's teasing performance in this week's challenge is anything to go by, her dad former England footballer Michael Owen might want to look away now.

READ MORE: Michael Owen hilariously reacts to daughter Gemma Owen's Love Island challenge

READ MORE: Recreate the Love Island villa in your home and garden from Aldi, Wayfair and The Range

Love Island First Look: Luca and Gemma head to the Hideaway

Luca and Gemma on Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Sitting at the firepit, Jay receives a text on tonight's show which reads: “Islanders, the hideaway is open tonight. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #qualitytime #hideabae”

With the general consensus being Luca and Gemma, Gemma says in the Beach Hut: “Finally! I feel like it has been a long time coming. So nice it’s just gonna be us two. I’m just buzzing.”

Fans voted for who they thought was the most compatible couple in the villa following last night's show, does their Hideaway visit prove they are solid or is a dumping their next destination?

Current Love Island couples

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Danica Taylor and Jay Younger

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Thursday on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.