POLICE have raided a cannabis factory in Gwent where 800 plants were growing.

Officers executed a drugs warrant in Aberbargoed in Caerphilly county on Wednesday, June 29.

Gwent Police said on Twitter: “Cannabis cultivation in the Aberbargoed area yesterday, over 800 plants have been seized from the location.”

No details were given if any arrests had been made.