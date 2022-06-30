POLICE have raided a cannabis factory in Gwent where 800 plants were growing.
Officers executed a drugs warrant in Aberbargoed in Caerphilly county on Wednesday, June 29.
Gwent Police said on Twitter: “Cannabis cultivation in the Aberbargoed area yesterday, over 800 plants have been seized from the location.”
No details were given if any arrests had been made.
