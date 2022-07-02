A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CAMERON BRETT, 20, of Rosecroft Drive, Langstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Catsash Road on June 11.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FINDLAY MITCHELL, 31, of Cotswold Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Usk Way on May 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Police find 800 cannabis plants at factory discovered in Gwent

NICHOLAS ROY SHEEDY, 50, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention on Usk Way on June 10.

He was ordered to pay £269 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARL MICHAEL EVANS, 41, of Commercial Road, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on October 17, 2021.

He was made the subject of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a £1,000 compensation.

ROBERT WEIGOLD, 51, of Morgan Street, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis on August 16, 2021.

KYLE GRIFFITH, 32, of Portskewett Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £695 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gaskell Street on December 21, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL DAVID THOMAS, 45, of Bryn Teg, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £255 in a fine, costs and compensation after he admitted stealing three joints of meat worth £50 from Aldi on New Road, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly, on June 8.