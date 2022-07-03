A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

OWAIN TURNER, 32, of Plynlimon Close, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Crumlin on June 11.

He was ordered to pay £796 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEIRON JAMES CHADWICK, 26, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and public disorder on June 12.

CHRISTIAN DAVID HALVEY, 34, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Crumlin last Christmas Eve.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM SHORT, aged 25, of Moore Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Commercial Road on January 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEBORAH FRENCH, 47, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Wharf Road on December 29, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE PROSSER, 34, of St George’s Court, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £200.40 in a fine, costs, surcharge and compensation after he admitted stealing groceries from the One Stop store in Monmouth on January 27.

RALVAN LUPSA, 25, of Bedford Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Waun Hywel Road, Cwmbran, on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW COLWILL, 40, of Longfellow Gardens, Machen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £502 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A468 on December 30, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROMAN PALASCAK, 41, of Liberty Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £488 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on December 21, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IOAN PREDA, 53, of Marshfield Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.