A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHRISTINE BOWEN, 66, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 83 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Mill Street on March 26.

She was ordered to pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEIGH LLOYD, 27, of Rugby Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Nash Road on January 21.

He was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CAMERON STAGG, 25, of Tre Elidyr, Llanover, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on January 23.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEFAN SCHEUNER, 52, of Valentine Lane, Thornwell, Chepstow, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the M4 in Newport on March 5.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 24 months and must pay £895 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP MICHAEL FROST, 35, of Wedgewood Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4263 on January 11.

He must complete a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £240 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS PRING, 33, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Monnow Street on January 11.

He was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JESSICA LOUISE JENKINS, 28, of Commercial Street, Gilfach, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted assaulting a police officer, resisting a constable and public disorder on June 12.

She was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £370 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge.

LIAM O'LEARY, 36, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder at Attlee Road, Blackwood, on June 13.

NUNO MANUEL DA SILVA CORREIA, 51, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL DAVIES, 62, of Gaer Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Usk Way on February 17.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

CRAIG WALKER, 48, of Fuscia Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OVIDIU LACATUS, 42, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.