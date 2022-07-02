TEN years ago shoppers in Newport were joined by an iconic Doctor Who monster - an Ood.

The Ood was spotted around Newport Indoor Market browsing the stalls and stopping at a cafe for the drink and a catch up with the local news via our pages.

It was also seen at Newport Bus Station waiting for some terrestrial transport to somewhere in the Valleys.

Luckily the South Wales Argus was there to capture the visit and you can see our pictures here.

Taking a breath in Newport Indoor Market

Taking a breather and enjoying some top-quality reading material. 

Catching a bus to Blackwood

It looks like Blackwood wasn't safe either.

Newport Indoor Market

Picking up some essentials at Newport Market.

Shopping in Newport Indoor Market

Stopping for a bite to eat at the Indoor Market.

Trying to blend in.

Trying to blend in.

Not sure that's quite his style.

Not sure that's quite his style.

Anthony Jones, 69, from Newport and Karen Sheppard, 48 who runs Fruits of the World in Newport

Anthony Jones, from Newport, and Karen Sheppard, who runs Fruits of the World in Newport, help the Ood pick up some shopping.

Shopping in Fruits of the World, Newport Indoor Market

Shopping in Fruits of the World.

Making friends at the bus station.

Making friends at the bus station.

Waiting for a bus

All pictures: Becky Matthews.