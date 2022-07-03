Who's watching who? Our theme for this week was watching and our camera club members sent in some great and quirky images for us to choose from.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
An Angel: Watching over the churchyard at St Sannan, Bedwellty. Picture: Granville Joxies
Kari: Watching the squirrels. Picture: Pamela Ann Ruijs
Watching: At Redwick Park. Picture: Victoria Smith
Squirrel: Watching photographer Mark Wall in his Cwmbran garden
Being watched: Mounton, near Chepstow. Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson
Bee: Watching in Chepstow. Picture: Aled Taylor
Frog: Watching over the garden flowers in Griffithstown, Pontypool. Picture: Bethan Watkins
Cat: Walking along the canal at Goytre Wharf feeling like you are being watched. Picture: Suzanne Williams
Mrs Moo: Watching at West Usk Lighthouse. Picture: Richard Morgan
Eye: Laura Bassett's daughter's crested gecko
