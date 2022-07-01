Having come through the “worst week of their lives” after catching Covid-19 in December 2020, Gareth Strangemore-Jones and Enfys Jones stepped up to help those struggling with coronavirus.

The duo, both consultant medical hypnotherapists and clinical psychotherapists, are the founders of Alchemy Life Therapy, an online mental health and wellbeing clinic.

Helping people with stress, anxiety and depression has been the pair’s calling for some time now, and the pandemic only served to reinforce their desire to treat mental health issues.

Alchemy Life Therapy, formerly The Penarth Practice and incorporating Alchemy Hypnotherapy, offered online consultations before coronavirus hit.

But with lockdowns making it difficult for people to get out and about, the couple concentrated their focus on connecting with patients virtually, choosing to go full-time with online sessions.

Their efforts have seen them nominated for the Mental Health Award in the South Wales Health & Care Awards, sponsored by the University of South Wales.

Anyone can enter the awards, which take place on Thursday, September 22, with a total of 15 prizes up for grabs on the night.

“Day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, Gareth and Enfys at Alchemy Life Therapy have made themselves available,” said the person who nominated them.

“While building a busy practice in Penarth, they had also started building an online consulting platform that has since won awards.

“But Gareth and Enfys caught Covid back in December 2020, two weeks before Christmas and a month before the vaccines started becoming available.

“This was the darkest period of the pandemic and the virus was virulent.

“They only didn't go to hospital for the worst of their illness because there were just no ambulances and the country was in lockdown, so they couldn't ask a friend, relative or neighbour.

“After coming through the worst week of their lives, they went back to work full-time online and built up the clinic’s capacity as they knew people were struggling and clinics were closed.

“They have since delivered thousands of hours of clinical support to hundreds of individuals.

“Gareth and Enfys are working for the outcome as much as the income.

“To perform at this level so consistently takes both knowledge, effort, stamina and grace. Their written testimonials speak for themselves.

“As well as clinical mental health, they are also excelling in terms of mental health within sport, and they don't just do sport psychology for the performance side of things.

“They start from a clinical perspective and help the athlete with general stress, anxiety, depression and mental health issues in the belief that a happy, healthy sportsperson will be more likely to achieve if they don't have these issues in the first place.

“Then they start to work on the specific aspects of the sport or performance itself.

“Alchemy Life Therapy has just helped two rowers achieve a world record for crossing the Atlantic and a female bodybuilder win two major trophies.

“They have also worked with an Olympic martial arts medallist, the Team Wales gymnastics development squad, a Welsh youth downhill skier, a Welsh youth rugby player and several football academy players.”

