MEET Ferdinand - a dwarf rabbit who hasn't ever had a home to call his own.

Ferdinand has been in RSPCA care for nearly his whole life and as Rabbit Awareness Week 2022 draws to a close, he is still waiting.

He is currently the centre’s longest stay rabbit after being taken into RSPCA care by the inspectorate as his welfare needs were not being met.

Hayley Moorey, behaviour and welfare advisor, at the Hartridge Road centre, said: “It is so heartbreaking that Ferdinand has been with us over a year, which means he has spent most of his life with us as he is not even two years old yet.

“He is such a dashing bunny who is just crammed with character. We know he would make a great addition to a family and would particularly like to be rehomed with a spayed female rabbit he can play with.

“If you think Ferdinand is the rabbit for you, please get in touch or fill out an Online Application Form. We would just love to see him in his fur-ever home as soon as possible.”

Other rabbits in RSPCA care in Newport

Here are some rabbits also in the care of the RSPCA and available for adaoption.

Luigi, a one-year-old black and white lop.

Ozzy is looking for a home with a spayed female who would benefit from companionship.

Scott is growing in confidence and is ready for his forever home.

Theadore enjoys hopping round, exploring and running around outside his pen.

Travis loves exploring his pen searching for his food and veg.

Tristan is looking for a home with a spayed female who would benefit from companionship.