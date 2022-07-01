This picture is of a coronation party in Pill which we found in our archives. The only information we have is that it was sent in by a woman called Rosemary. We would love to find out more. If you know where it was taken or have any memories of the event or the people involved send the information to jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.
