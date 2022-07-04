NEW figures from the Office of National statistics show that most expensive place to buy a house in Gwent is in Monmouthsire.

Llantilio Crossenny was the most expensive area, with a median house price of £640,000 in 2021.

Following close behind was Trellech United, which had a median price of £620,000.

No other area of Gwent came close to those two areas in terms of house prices in 2021.

Monmouthshire in general is more expensive than other parts of Gwent, with the cheapest area for buying a house in the county (Overmonnow) having a median house price of £192,500.

This is more expensive than the priciest area of Blaenau Gwent, which is Badminton, with a £155,000 median house price.

In fact, Blaenau Gwent is the cheapest area to buy a house in all of Gwent in general, though there is little variation in prices across the county borough.

The cheapest areas of Blaenau Gwent are Abertillery, Llanhilleth and Six Bells, which all had a median house price of £90,000.

However this is not the cheapest area in all of Gwent, with Darren Valley in Caerphilly having a median price of £80,000.

The next few cheapest areas were all in Caerphilly, with New Tredegar (£82,250) and Twyn Carno (£87,250) being cheaper than anywhere else in Gwent.

However there are big differences in price in Caerphilly, as St. James saw the highest median house price in the county, of £234,110.

Elsewhere in Gwent, Newport also had a variety of prices.

Langstone saw the highest median house price in 2021, of £396,250.

This was followed by Allt-yr-yn (£302,500) and Marshfield (£285,000).

By contrast, the cheapest parts of Newport to purchase property in were Bettws, which had a median house price of £140,000, Shaftesbury (£142,000), and Victoria (£142,425).

Torfaen was even more varied, with the most expensive areas being Llanyrafon East and Ponthir with prices reaching a median of £335,000.

However the cheapest was Brynwern, which had a median property price of £117,600.

The variations in price can be explained by the types of property on offer in certain areas.

Recently, detached houses with plenty of room were at a premium during the pandemic.

However, flats in city centres are becoming more popular so prices could soon become much closer.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: "The demand for larger detached homes during the pandemic has pushed average values for houses higher over the last year, while price growth for flats has lagged.

"But there are signs that demand for flats in city centres is gaining momentum, so we could see faster rising prices in this part of the market."