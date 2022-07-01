A MAN has died after a teenager was arrested on suspicion of assaulting him in a Gwent town centre last weekend.
Andrew Nicholas, 43, from Poole, Dorset, was found unconscious in Monmouth at around 1.15am on Saturday, June 26.
Morgan Wainewright, 19, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, appeared before Newport Crown Court charged with causing him grievous bodily harm with intent.
Judge Richard Williams was told Mr Nicholas has passed away.
The defendant was remanded in custody after bail was refused.
Wainewright was represented by Andrew Twomlow and the prosecution by James Wilson.
