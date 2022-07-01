SUMMER is officially here and if you're planning to jet off to an exotic location, you're going to need summer must-haves.

But don't worry we know how expensive summer can be so we've got some deals for you to save some hard-earned cash.

With ShopDisney offering a huge sale on over 400 of their summer products, including swimsuits, sandals, beach towels, and much more.

Offering three for two on selected items and 30 per cent off other products, now is the perfect time to grab some bargains.

ShopDisney Summer Sale:

Disney Store Moana 3-Piece Swimsuit For Kids (ShopDisney)

Have an epic summer adventure with this deluxe three-piece Moana swimsuit that has tropical island pattern bottoms and top. Plus, it has woven straps and a neckline and a ruffled skirt. The fully lined set is normally £20 but is now just £14, get it now.

Disney Store The Lion King Beach Towel

Show your love for the iconic movie with this beach towel inspired by The Lion King. Featuring Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa and has a soft-feel top side and a plain white, french terry knit back. Normally on sale for £15 you can save 30 percent and grab it for just £10.50 via ShopDisney.

Disney Store Disney Princess Sliders For Kids (ShopDisney)

Feel like royalty and bring the fairytale fun to the poolside with the Princess Sliders. The summer essential features vibrant straps and Disney Princess-inspired artwork on the footbed. The waterproof sliders are usually £11 but are now just £7, get them now.

Disney Store Frozen 2 Swim Bag

Be prepared for anything with this swim bag inspired by the hit movie Frozen 2. The icy cool swim bag features a print inspired by the film, a decorative buckle fastening, magnetic snap fastening, and adjustable shoulder straps. The stylish bag is normally £12 but is now just £8.40, get it now via ShopDisney.