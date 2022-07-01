BLUE Light Card has announced its first Big Blue Weekend that will see flash sales and competitions take place.
Big Blue Weekend starts on Friday, July 1 and ends on Monday, July 4 and will give emergency services, NHS, social care workers and foster carers special access to a variety of discounts across retail, travel and beauty.
It will be a chance to save on their shopping with up to 35% off and it’s just in time for the NHS’ birthday on Tuesday, July 5.
The four-day event will see discounts from popular brands such as The Body Shop and ODEON and prizes including a family ticket at Alton Towers and a Butlin’s family holiday.
Blue Light Card launches first ever Big Blue Weekend
If you’d like to access these deals and have a go at winning the prizes, you’ll need to be a Blue Light Card holder.
Those who are eligible but haven’t signed up can do so in time for the event.
All you need to do is go to the Blue Light Card website and sign up. A card costs £4.99 and it will be valid for two years.
Blue Light Card Big Blue Weekend discounts
Here’s a list of some of the discounted brands you’ll be able to shop during the weekend.
- THORPE PARK
- Chessington World of Adventures
- LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort
- Blackpool Attractions including the Blackpool Tower
- Virgin Experience Days
- Parkdean Resorts
- Charlotte Tilbury
- LOOKFANTASTIC
- Hotels.com
- Shark Clean
- Ninja Kitchen
- Halfords
- River Island
- Samsung
- ODEON
- Bill’s
- Roman Originals
- Ted Baker
- The Body Shop
- Hotpoint
Prizes to be won during Blue Light Card’s Big Blue Weekend
Here’s a list of some of the prize draws you’ll be able to enter during the weekend.
- Prize 1: Overnight Stay for two people at Warwick Castle Tower Suite
- Prize 2: Merlin London Attractions Combination ticket for a family of up to four people
- Prize 3: Family ticket for up to four people for Alton Towers Resort
- Prize 4: Butlin’s family holiday for up to four people
- Prize 5: Tank of fuel up to the value of £150
- Prize 6: Family shop at Asda to the value of £300
To be in with a chance of winning, card holders should go to Blue Light Card’s Facebook page or check the app daily.
Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card, said: “We are thrilled to announce our very first Big Blue Weekend, allowing us and our partners to demonstrate our continued thanks and appreciation to those that give so much to keep the nation safe and healthy.
“With the summer holidays fast approaching, and especially in light of the cost of living crisis, we hope that this weekend will help our members out with treats and days out that otherwise may not have been possible. And for some lucky members of the Blue Light community, a winning competition entry may mean a family break or trip to London.”
For more information about the event or to sign up, you can visit the Blue Light Card website.
