WITH summer in full swing, you might have started to prepare for your holiday.

Whether you’re writing a list to be organised or you’re winging it, it’s pretty important to make sure you have a bag or suitcase that it’ll all fit in to.

If you need some luggage inspiration look no further as we’ve rounded up some suitcases and bags for you and the family.

The view from a plane window (Canva)

Suitcases and bags you can buy ahead of your summer holiday

It’s worth checking your allowances when booking a flight with bags and suitcases to make sure they aren’t too big.

Take a look at our roundup which includes luggage from Aldi, I Saw It First, Marks & Spencer and more.

Children’s Tiger Trolley Suitcase

Children’s Tiger Trolley Suitcase (Aldi)

Make packing for holiday fun with this Tiger Trolley Suitcase.

The handle can be adjusted to two different heights to suit you and it’s also available is the Penguin and Owl versions.

Add it to your basket for £19.99 each via the Aldi website.

Black Hardcover 4-Wheel Large Suitcase

Black Hardcover 4-Wheel Large Suitcase (I Saw It First)

This four-wheel suitcase could be just what you need to get all your holiday essentials from A to B.

I Saw It First’s summer sale means that this suitcase is available for £49.60, down from £124.

You’ll need to add it to your basket and use the code SAVE60 before the sale ends on the morning of Monday, July 4.

Make it yours via the I Saw It First website.

READ MORE:

American Tourister Upland Hard Suitcase

This four-wheel suitcase comes with a combination lock and an extendable handle, ideal for moving around an airport.

It’s available in Grey, Pink and Navy and comes in two sizes.

You can get your hands on it for £50 via the Sports Direct website.

Straw Tote Bag

If you’re looking for a bag to take on holiday with you that can be paired with your summer outfits, this could be the one for you.

Available for £39.50, this could double up as the bag you take to the beach or sit by the pool with.

It’s currently out of stock online in two colours but you can grab the orange version for yourself via the M&S website now.

Dune Oyster Toronto Harshell Luggage

Take on your holiday in style with this Dune suitcase with black and gold detailing.

It’s available to buy in small, medium and large sizes plus you can get a matching vanity case.

You can choose your size and add it to your basket via the TK Maxx website with prices starting at £34.99.