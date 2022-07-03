EXPEDIA, Hotels.com, and Vrbo have revealed their 2022 summer travel trends that Brits can't get enough of right now.

Based on searches for flights, hotels, and holiday homes by UK holidaymakers, the Expedia group brands have complied two top lists: one for most popular destinations and the other for fastest-growing spots.

The Expedia Group says that the rise in search shows that we are keen to jet off abroad once again to popular city destinations this summer.

The rise is a result of our craving of all the food, entertainment, and cultural experiences we've been missing out on recently.

Marwan Badran, VP of Retail Markets EMEA at Expedia Group, said: “In what could be described as the first real summer of freedom, it’s exciting to see British travellers are keen to travel both abroad and domestically over the summer months, this year choosing to visit beaches as well as city destinations."

Mr Badran added: "While making it easier for travellers to find what they’re looking for, Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo offer UK holidaymakers a wide range of flight, property and package options to match every traveller needs. Plus, with many hotels and holiday rentals offering flexible booking options, and multiple airlines offering tickets with built-in flexibility available, it’s simpler to change travel plans, if necessary.”

What do Brits want for their summer holidays in 2022?





Paris. Credit: Canva

According to the Expedia Group's list, classic beach resorts in Spain and Portugal feature in the top three most popular destinations this summer.

These are the spots where people are particularly searching for holiday homes.

Meanwhile, seven out of the top 10 fastest-growing destinations that Brits are planning to visit this summer are cities.

Paris made both lists: the most popular and fastest-growing tourist destination for 2022 and it's not hard to see why.

The French capital is beloved for romantic short breaks but also among families looking for some quality family time at Disneyland.

Istanbul. Credit: Canva

The Expedia group notes that the cost of living crisis has bumped Istanbul up to fifth place on the fastest-growing travel destinations list since the Turkish lira has fallen considerably against the pound, making it great value for money.

Enthusiasm for staycations hasn’t slowed down either now that we can fly overseas again.

London, Cornwall and Devon remain some of the favourite domestic destinations among British travellers.

Here are the most popular destinations for summer 2022 as well as the spots that are growing from strength to strength according to the Expedia Group.

Most popular destinations for the summer of 2022

Balearic Islands, Spain Algarve, Portugal Costa del Sol, Spain Paris, France Amsterdam, Netherlands Orlando, Florida New York, USA Dublin, Ireland Barcelona, Spain Greek Islands, Greece

Fastest growing destinations for the summer 2022