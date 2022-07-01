WATCHING season four of Netflix hit show Stranger Things would have left many of us wondering what song would save us from Vecna, well now, thanks to Spotify, we can find out.

Kate Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill has enjoyed chart success following the iconic scene which saw Max escape the upside down.

Nancy and Robin discovered that music might just help people break free from Vecna’s wrath and the Kate Bush hit, Max’s favourite song’ helped her manage to break out of the upside down and re-join her friends.

Now as the conclusion of Stranger Things hits our screens, Spotify has teamed up with Netflix to formulate your Upside Down playlist.

What is the Spotify Upside Down playlist?





The music streaming app uses your personal Spotify history to formulate a playlist of your favourite 50 songs that would help you escape Vecna’s grasp.

The top song on the playlist will be classed as your own personal “saviour song” according to the Stranger Things Twitter account.

Spotify said: "The Upside Down Playlist takes some of your favorite songs and mixes them with a handful of Stranger Things classics to create a vibe strong enough to ward off Hawkins’ most fearsome foe."

How to see your Spotify Upside Down playlist

wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out

🎧 the first Song on the list = your savior song 🎧



[https://t.co/rZ10wCJ6tA] pic.twitter.com/N3KOU3ohSK — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 29, 2022

To access your Upside Down playlist and “Saviour song” simply head to Spotify and search for your Upside Down playlist.