PEOPLE who suffer with hay fever are flocking to buy “miracle cure” tablets found for as little as £4 in Boots, Superdrug, Asda and Tesco.
The extra strong tablets were previously only available with an NHS prescription meaning you would have had to see a doctor before getting your hands on them.
However, Fexofenadine Hydrochloride, sold in shops under the name Allevia or Treathay in the UK, is now available in high street pharmacies and supermarkets.
The popularity of the new medication has seen the tablets sell out much to the disappointment of some.
Hayfever sufferers rave over 'cure' found in Asda and Tesco
However, The Mirror reports how hay fever sufferers “haven’t felt this good in a decade”.
One social media user said: "HAY FEVER SUFFERERS Allevia is now available over the counter and I haven't felt this good in the summer for a decade."
Another added: "I have gone from having the worst hay fever you will ever see anyone have in your whole life, to feeling like I’ve never had it. Allevia, you have cured me."
A third said: “Those that suffer from hayfever, stop using the Piriteze tablets and buy Allevia tablets - it will stop your sneezing or throat itching within seconds xxx”
