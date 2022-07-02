FROM the outside, this property looks perfectly pleasant, but nothing too spectacular.

Certainly nothing to justify its £1.1 million price tag, that’s for certain.

But, once you head inside, you will find a family home which is surprisingly large.

And what’s more, it comes with a surprise.

A chlorine filled, heated surprise.

Because, along with its seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, this split level home comes complete with a covered swimming pool, which is just peak luxury living.

Of course, this isn’t all that this property has on offer, and you can see what else it has in store for potential new owners below.

Brought to market by Christie Residential Abergavenny, you can find out more below.

What’s so special about this one?





Named Treetops, this property can be found in Govilon, a small village in North Monmouthshire.

Its location gives it the best of both worlds – a Gwent postcode and incredible views of the nearby Brecon Beacons.

On approach to the property, it does appear to be a simple bungalow, with a front facing conservatory.

The split-level nature of the property is deceptive (Credit: Christie Residential)

But, the house is actually a split level property, and is set out over three floors.

The architecture might be decidedly 80s in design, but the interior is definitely modern in feel, which suggests that it has been well maintained through the years.

Much of the main living space can be found on the ground floor, which includes a large lounge complete with a wrap around veranda, a modern fitted kitchen with natural stone floors, and adjoining dining room.

The kitchen can easily be described as stylish (Credit: Christie Residential)

This floor also has four double bedrooms – one of which being an en-suite.

Of course, these could easily be converted into offices or home gym space, subject to the needs of any new owner.

The upstairs has been clearly designed for the head of the table, with a huge en-suite master bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, and enclosed balcony overlooking the rear terrace.

The master bedroom (Credit: Christie Residential)

As for the lower level, there is two more double bedrooms – with one having patio door access to the gardens, and a large bathroom.

Outside, the star attraction calls itself home – the all-weather enclosed heated swimming pool.

This finds itself beside the rear terrace, which also has a timber summer house and a hot-tub.

The rear terrace, complete with swimming pool (Credit: Christie Residential)

Elsewhere, there is also plenty of greenery, with a garden consisting of lawns, patios, flower and shrub borders and a lower, uncultivated area more akin to woodland.

For privacy and security, the property is approached by way of an electrically-operated gates which open onto a driveway that leads down to a parking area at the end of which is a double garage with electric doors.

Treetops is on the market courtesy of Christie Residential Abergavenny, with an asking price of £1,150,000.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01873 852221.