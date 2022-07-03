NEWPORT has a number of landmarks across the city and each have their own interesting stories.

St Woolos Cathedral is one of those landmarks, but why do we call it St Woolos Cathedral, and who was ‘Saint Woolos’? Here we take you through the interesting backstory to one of Newport’s saints.

First, what we know as St Woolos Cathedral was originally St Gwynllyw’s Church, named after Gwynllyw Filwr, eldest son of Glywys, who ruled over much of the then-county of ‘Glwys’ and who he inherited Wentllwch from in the fifth century.

Woolos is said by The Book of Welsh Saints to be "the Anglicisation of an attempt to say Gwynllyw's Cathedral." It is believed the name came about during the Anglo-Saxon period but there is not a definite confirmation of this.

There is not too much that is known about the life of Gwynllyw – known as Gwynllyw the Warrior – from his earlier days, but the bizarre way he got married is one thing we do know.

As lord of Wentllwch, Gwynllyw was set on marrying Gwladys, daughter of Brychan, prince of neighbouring Brycheiniog. Gwynllyw sent an ambassador to meet with Brychan to demand Gwladys’ hand in marriage, but it is said that the prince refused and treated the ambassador with indignity according to the book History of St Gwynllyw’s Church.

Undeterred by the setback and reportedly furious at Brychan’s actions, Gwynllyw led 300 of his men “and succeeded in carrying off the lady by force.” He was pursued by her father but was helped by ‘Arthur’ to defeat Brychan.

It is believed that this Arthur is King Arthur as, in The Book of Welsh Saints, it is stated that Saint Gwynllyw "had been identified with Lancelot". This comment has led some historians to believe Saint Gwynllyw and Lancelot were in fact one and the same.

Gwynllyw is also said to have stole a cow belonging to St Tathan in Caerwent

Gwynllyw was acknowledged as ‘King of Glamorgan and Gwent’, with Gwladys as his queen. They lived on Stow Hill where they had 11 children including Cadog, who later became St Cadoc.

It is widely believed that his son Cadog’s work was the catalyst for Gwynllyw to turn to religion, but there are also reports that Gwynllyw was a respected man who was converted by an angel and visited by St Dyfrig before his death on March 29, 500 AD.

Before this, Gwynllyw had founded St Gwynllyw’s Church when he and his wife converted to Christianity after being inspired by son Cadog, who founded a religious institution at Llancarfan. The couple are said to have shown true repentance for their sins and both were later given sainthood. The couple both share the same saint feast of March 29.

Gwynllyw kneeling before an angel. Picture; Wikimedia creative commons licence

It is believed that the St Gwynllyw’s Church that was built by the couple is the part of the current cathedral known as St Mary’s Church. In the 12th century it was written that “in consequence of a dream he [Gwynllyw] followed a certain white ox which conducted him up to the hill, and he then said ‘Sea-coasts with fields and a wood, and high groves are seen far and wide. There is no prospect in the world such as is in the space where I am now to dwell. A faithful place and inhabiting it I shall therefore be more happy.”

After this, he is said to have built the church with boards and rods "which he diligently visited with frequent prayers". The church was built close to his home and he also marked out a burial plot.

An archive image of St Woolos Cathedral

In their later life, the couple turned their backs on the world and became reclusive. Gwynllyw is said to have remained at his home, while Gwladys retired to the banks of the River Ebbw to "practice great austerities and bathe in the coldest water".

In his last days, Gwynllyw became sick and sent for his son Cadog and the then bishop of Llandaff, Dubritius. They are said to have arrived and gave Gwynllyw penance and exhorted and comforted him with salutary doctrine.

The bishop then pronounced absolution and apostolical benediction. It is described in History of St Gwynllyw’s Church that “The soul of the blessed Gwynllyw departed from the corporeal chamber where it remained, shining with angelic brightness, on the fourth of the Calends of April, and was accompanied through the skies, that he might remain in eternal rest.”

Gwynllyw was buried in the grounds of the church and it was said that ‘angelic visitation was regularly seen’ and ‘persons sick of divers disorders are cured of every complaint.’