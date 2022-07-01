PLANS for a Porsche showroom is Newport are moving forward after a planning application was submitted.

Swindon-based Dick Lovett is behind the plans for the “exceptionally designed” Porsche Centre in Celtic Springs Business Park, just off Lakeside Drive, Coedkernew.

Dick Lovett currently has a number of BMW, Jaguar, and Mini dealerships across the south west of England and a Porsche dealership in Cardiff.

The design and access statement, prepared by Asbri Planning on behalf of the applicant, promises a “world class experience for both the staff and customers”.

New and used cars will be sold at the centre, if plans are approved by Newport City Council. In addition to sales, mechanical repairs and body work will also take place there.

Around 100 jobs will be created if the development goes ahead – 80 full-time positions and 20 part-time positions.

A nearby bus stop provides regular transport to Newport bus station, Duffryn and Maesglas.

The full plans can be viewed here: https://publicaccess.newport.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RD9OP2LCLAQ00