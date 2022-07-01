THE trial of a man accused of killing a British and Welsh boxing champion in a road crash three years ago has been postponed for a second time.

Jason Evans has pleaded not guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Pontypool fighter Shane Thomas, 22.

The 30-year-old defendant, of Tyla Lane, Old St Mellons, Cardiff, was due to stand trial on February 28 but that was put back to July 18.

At Cardiff Crown Court it was heard that the trial has now been delayed yet again until February 27, 2023.

It is alleged Evans caused Mr Thomas’ death in Pontypool while driving a Renault Kangoo van on August 5, 2019.

Evans has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving dangerously on the town’s Rockhill Road and Albion Road on the same date.

Torfaen Warriors Amateur Boxing Club head coach Simon Weaver paid tribute to Mr Thomas following his death.

He said: "Where do I begin to describe this great young man?

"The day he walked in my gym aged around nine-years-old wanting to box, he was always smiling and laughing.

"You turned out to be a big inspiration to my gym, winning British and Welsh titles and gold medals in Finland. The other boxers looked up to you.

"This all seems a bad dream and I hope you will walk back through the gym doors "I know this now will never happen so heaven has gained our champion. We will always miss and cherish our times together. God bless Champ."