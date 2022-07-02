A GARAGE and office building in the heart of Newport created quite a stir when offered for sale at auction.

The unassuming property on Newport's Speke Street was listed by the city's Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £75,000.

Within walking distance of the city centre and its railway station, bids for the property started flying in as soon as the auction started.

Comprising a garage to the ground floor and two offices office above, the property attracted a total of 66 bids from five individual bidders.

It was eventually sold for £97,000.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "It's fair to say that garages for sale in the Newport area have become hot property wants over recent years and the latest one on offer was no exception.

"There were keen interest in this lot, 3A Speke Street, from the word go with potential owners seeing real potential for this flexible and quite unusual property.

"The property is comprised a garage, wc and kitchenette on the ground floor, and two offices to the top floor. It could be an ideal opportunity for a tradesman, someone looking for storage space, or a small service-based company, for example solicitor or architects.

"And as the property is located among a number of residential properties there may be possibility for residential conversion (subject to the relevant consents)."

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale starts on Tuesday, July 26 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, July 28.