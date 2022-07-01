THE final episode of Neighbours will air later this month on Channel 5, the broadcaster has announced.

After 37 years on screen, the long-running Australian soap opera will come to a close with a double-episode special.

The globally recognised soap first aired in 1985 and has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

It helped launch the careers of some actors such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce.

Channel 5 said it will be a “gripping and emotional finale” with “something for everyone”.

When will the final episode of Neighbours air?





The final episode of Neighbours, titled Neighbours: The Finale, will air on Friday, July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

It was initially scheduled to air on August 1 but has been moved forward to the Friday primetime slot.

The episode before the finale special will air on July 29 at the show’s usual time slots of 1.45pm and 6pm.

Who will appear in the final episode of Neighbours?





Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the ’80s, will return.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Pippa Black, who played Elle Robinson, and her on-screen brother, Jordan Patrick Smith, who played Andrew Robinson, will also return.

Olympia Valance, who starred as Paige Smith in the latest era of the show, will be back alongside Jodi Anasta as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond, who played Amy Williams, and Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner.

Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer, who played Yashvi Rebecchi, and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis will also return.

Neighbours: The Farewell Tour

Due to popular demand, we’re thrilled to announce we’ve added an additional 5 dates to Neighbours – The Farewell Tour! 🤩



Tickets will go on pre-sale at all venues on Wed 29 June at 10am BST and general sale is 10am Friday! pic.twitter.com/Zx4JXTallx — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) June 27, 2022

After the final episode has aired, in 2023 a tour will be undertaken to give a final send off to the show.

Neighbours: The Farewell Tour is described by Freemantle Media as "the ultimate celebration of all things Ramsay Street".

Tickets for all the UK dates of the tour can be found on the See Tickets website here.