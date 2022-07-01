A MAN who was arrested following an incident in Newport has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Appearing before Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Nicky Stephen Hall pleaded not guilty to three charges.
The 33-year-old, of Conway Croft, Newport, was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, breaching a restraining order, and causing criminal damage.
It comes following an incident in Newport, on Monday June 27.
Having issued a not guilty plea in respect of all three charges, Hall has been remanded in custody until he appears before Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, July 27.
