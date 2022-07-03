Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Cabba - six years old, male, Collie in foster in Swansea. Cabba was originally adopted from us in 2017 but has sadly found himself back with us after a change in his adopters circumstances. He is the sweetest, most affectionate boy who loves nothing more than to sit on the couch for cuddles. He is toilet trained, walks well on a lead and travels well too. He would like an active home and would prefer his new home to have another dog who can be his friend.

Bell

Sally B

Bell - eight years old, female, Cavalier, and Sally B - four years old, female, Cavalier. Bell & Sally B have come to us from a breeder. They are the best of friends and would really like to find a home together. They are quite scared girls who are very worried of their change in circumstances at the moment and will need a kind and patient adopter who has experience with ex-breeding dogs. Bell has a Grade 2-3 heart murmur and Sally B has a Grade 2 heart murmur. Neither require any medication for this but it is something their adopter and vet will need to monitor. Bell also has some scarring on her eye and will need drops for life.

Kris - three years old, male, Poodle cross. Kris is a stunning boy with the most beautiful blue eyes who has come to us from a breeder. He is very shy and unsure at the moment and isn't used to be handled just yet. He will need a home with someone who has experience with scared dogs and he will need another kind dog in his new home to help him to settle in.

Stellar - two years old, male, German Shepherd. Stellar has come to us from a breeder and is a very inquisitive lad but is quite shy and worried too. He is looking for a home where there is another kind dog who can be his friend and help him come out of his shell. He can already walk on a lead but has never lived inside a home before.

