FACEBOOK Marketplace is a great way to browse items for sale and bag some absolute bargains.

Everything from household items to cars, clothing, electronics and toys can be found in one place. You can even find holiday cottages to rent or purchase food.

Prior to marketplace, Facebook users took to groups to buy, sell and barter over items for sale. Now this is all under one space, in the style of a car boot sale, just find the little market stall icon when you are on Facebook and enjoy a world of bargains.

However, be warned the internet is a weird and wonderful place where alomost anything is avialable at the click of a button. While there's treasure to be found at knock-down prices, some items can be bizarre.

We previously highlighted an owl costume for sale as well as bottle tops, creepy dolls and broken plates!

Here's a list of the latest treasures you can find on marketplace right now.

A massive purple round bed

What a bargain and a statement piece for your home. Coming in a range of sizes and colours, the beds start at £54.

Fairground ride

This is a vintage Muffin the Mule fairground ride in need of some TLC. However, it is in full working order so would make a great feature for your home. The Port Talbot seller is looking for a reasonable offer.

An old school desk

This should bring back memories for some - an original 1940s school desk. It is in great condition, made from Indian oak and priced at £30. A solid piece of furniture, the set has been well looked after and is available in Cardiff.

Rugby ball

One for the rugby fan in your family - a terracotta rugby ball for the garden. Measuring 19 inches high, the ball is £50 and available from Treharris.

Dolls pram

This stunning Silver Cross dolls pram was originally £400 but you could get it for the bargain price of £75. Available in Lydney, this would be a great birthday or Christmas gift.

Mexican beach pebbles

450kg of Mexican beach pebbles have been imported from America, great for a landscaping project. Original price £800, up for sale for £450, it's a rare find as beach pebbles are not for sale in the UK.

Sewing machine

How do you fancy this vintage Singer sewing machine? The item is for sale in Newport, with the seller open to offers. It would make a stylish feature for any home but it is also still working.

Caravan

These caravan salt and pepper shakers plus matching tea pot are up for sale in South Wales. Never used, the seller is open to offers.

Make your own jewellery

Thinking of starting a new hobby? Take a look at this jewellery making kit containing everything you need for £150 ono. There are charms, clasps and wires, all new and available from Pontypridd.

Lego models

Lego fans will love this collection of models, ranging in price from £130 for an F1 car to £80 for a lorry. Find the seller in Ystradgynlais.