TWO men have pleaded guilty to carrying out an arson attack on a car in a Gwent town.
Kyle Harron, 32, and Robert Freeman, 57, admitted destroying a Volkswagen Jetta on Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar in Caerphilly county.
Both defendants, also of Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, pleaded guilty to arson on June 2.
Their sentence was adjourned to Friday, July 8.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Harron and Freeman they would both be jailed and they were remanded in custody.
