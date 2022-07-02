PLANS to protest the recent meteoric rise in fuel prices by blocking roads and the Prince of Wales Bridge with cars will be going ahead, the organiser has confirmed.

The plan for the protest is to block the Prince of Wales Bridge between 7am and 7pm on Monday, July 4, to show that drivers can't do much else without affordable fuel.

Lanes two and three will be blocked by protestors, while one lane will be left open.

Protests will be held on both sides of the bridges, with Ashley Fowler organising the protest on the Welsh side.

Mr Fowler said that the protests will "definitely happen" on Monday, but some details may change.

This is because the police have been in contact with Mr Fowler and his counterpart in England to set out what is allowed during the protest.

Gwent Police has already said that they are aware of the protest and will try to reduce disruption, though are predicting it will still be severe.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding has asked people planning to travel that day to reconsider and try to work from home if possible.

Other organisations such as Newport Bus and Bristol Airport have issued guidance to people planning to travel on the day of the protests.

Newport Bus have said that routes 73, 74A/C, C1, C2, C3, T7 & X74 will likely be impacted by the protests and also warn that any disruption on the M4 could lead to delays across the entire network.