THE Newport Half Marathon will return in 2023 for its tenth year to help raise funds for St David’s Hospice Care.

Runners can now sign up for the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon, which will take place on March 5, 2023.

The event takes runners through the city centre and over the River Usk, through to St Julians and on to Caerleon, then along the River Usk and back into the city centre.

This year’s race was won by Abed Teweldebrhan, from Newport Harriers, who finished his first half marathon in just over 67 minutes, and Elizabeth Dimond from Lliswerry Runners, who finished in around one hour and 21 minutes.

Runners on the start line for this year's event. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Looking forward to the tenth edition of the half marathon, event director Christine Vorres said: “Over the years the event has become a firm favourite in the running calendar.

“For our 10th anniversary we want to put the emphasis on how the proceeds are used and the good work that is funded by the event.

“Many of our runners, partners and sponsors have been with us every year and we would like to acknowledge and celebrate their support.

“Our title sponsors, Admiral, have been key to the success of the Half and we are delighted that they are with us again for 2023.”

The winner of the Newport Half Marathon Abed Teweldebrhan, who crossed the line in a rapid 67 minutes. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

St David’s Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said: “We are very excited to launch our tenth Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

“We hope to make this event the biggest and best yet so why not get involved and be a part of this anniversary celebration with us?

“Please sign up if you can run it or get involved by volunteering on the day, we need you.

“Our thanks to Admiral for once again sponsoring this event. We are pleased to continue this great relationship and are grateful to Admiral for all their support over the years.”

That sweet winning feeling for Elizabeth Dimond who crossed the line in one hour and 21 minutes. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

Rhian Langham, head of people at Admiral said: “We’re so happy to be supporting The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon for the 10th consecutive year and have loved seeing the event grow over the last decade.

“It’s a fantastic event for the city of Newport, the participants, and St David’s Hospice Care – a very worthy cause.

“Many of our colleagues are excited to get their running shoes back on for the 2023 event.

“Good luck to all taking part.”

Registration is now open for next year’s event, and if you register before August 28, you can get an early bird discounted entry price. To register, visit cityofnewporthalfmarthon.com.