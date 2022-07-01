NINETEEN new homes could be built on the site of a former infants' school, if plans are approved by the council.
Fourteen one-bedroom flats and five three-bedroom houses are proposed at the former site of Pontlottyn Infants' School next to Elim Community Church on Waterloo Terrace.
Worcestershire-based Axios Building Consultants are behind the proposed development of a two storey block of flats, a semi-detached house and terraced houses.
An artist's impression of what the new homes could look like.
Additional information about the proposed sustainable drainage scheme has been requested by Caerphilly County Borough Council – this would need to be submitted by the applicant before a decision is made.
This application is for outline permission, which means further details will be decided at a later date, through a reserved matters application.
The plans can be viewed here: https://planningonline.caerphilly.gov.uk/PublicAccess/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R7T8AGDVM2B00
Caerphilly council is expected to make a decision on the homes by August 17.
