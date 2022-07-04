Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

South Wales Argus: Chelsea and Isobel Ward arrived on June 1, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 2oz and 5lb 4oz respectively. Their parents are Laura Cheshire and Lyndon Ward, of Cwmbran, and their siblings are Katie-Lee Ward, 17, EuwanChelsea and Isobel Ward arrived on June 1, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 2oz and 5lb 4oz respectively. Their parents are Laura Cheshire and Lyndon Ward, of Cwmbran, and their siblings are Katie-Lee Ward, 17, Euwan Ward, 13, Jake Ryan, six, and Oakley Ward, 13 months.

South Wales Argus: Vienna Gwen Wall was born on May 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb. She is the first child of Megan Wright and Jacob Wall, of Rhiwderin, Newport.Vienna Gwen Wall was born on May 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb. She is the first child of Megan Wright and Jacob Wall, of Rhiwderin, Newport.

South Wales Argus: Henry James Charles Morgan was born on May 30, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 14oz. His parents are Jamie and Kirsty Morgan, of Newport, and his siblings are Logan, 17, and Ashley, 11.Henry James Charles Morgan was born on May 30, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 14oz. His parents are Jamie and Kirsty Morgan, of Newport, and his siblings are Logan, 17, and Ashley, 11.

South Wales Argus: Katelyn May Evans was born on June 9, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. Her parents are Stephanie Wheeler and Gareth Evans, of Blaina, and her big sister is Penny.Katelyn May Evans was born on June 9, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. Her parents are Stephanie Wheeler and Gareth Evans, of Blaina, and her big sister is Penny.

South Wales Argus: Mason Paul Kinsey-Keen was born on June 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 5oz. He is the first child Zoe Pinder and Matt Keen, of Newport.Mason Paul Kinsey-Keen was born on June 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 5oz. He is the first child Zoe Pinder and Matt Keen, of Newport.

South Wales Argus: Bonnie Grace Hounsell was born on May 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 13oz. She is the first child of Emma and Ian Hounsell, of Pontypool. Picture: LAF designsBonnie Grace Hounsell was born on May 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 13oz. She is the first child of Emma and Ian Hounsell, of Pontypool.