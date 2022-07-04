Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Chelsea and Isobel Ward arrived on June 1, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 2oz and 5lb 4oz respectively. Their parents are Laura Cheshire and Lyndon Ward, of Cwmbran, and their siblings are Katie-Lee Ward, 17, Euwan Ward, 13, Jake Ryan, six, and Oakley Ward, 13 months.

Vienna Gwen Wall was born on May 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb. She is the first child of Megan Wright and Jacob Wall, of Rhiwderin, Newport.

Henry James Charles Morgan was born on May 30, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 14oz. His parents are Jamie and Kirsty Morgan, of Newport, and his siblings are Logan, 17, and Ashley, 11.

Katelyn May Evans was born on June 9, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. Her parents are Stephanie Wheeler and Gareth Evans, of Blaina, and her big sister is Penny.

Mason Paul Kinsey-Keen was born on June 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 5oz. He is the first child Zoe Pinder and Matt Keen, of Newport.

Bonnie Grace Hounsell was born on May 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 13oz. She is the first child of Emma and Ian Hounsell, of Pontypool.