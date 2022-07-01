THE number of people in Wales with coronavirus has risen to around one in 30, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The latest results from the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey show that the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 continued to increase in Wales during the week ending June 24.

The ONS estimates that 106,000 people, or 3.49 per cent of the population in Wales had Covid-19, equating to around one in 30 people.

This includes all presently known variants of coronavirus.

In England it is a similar story, with one in 30 thought to be infected.

The numbers are higher in Northern Ireland, at one in every 25 people.

While in Scotland the number is one in every 18.

The ONS coronavirus stats refer to the number of current infections within private households (excluding those in hospitals, care homes, or other communal establishments).

"We use current Covid-19 infections to mean testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, with or without having symptoms, on a swab taken from the nose and throat," a spokesperson said.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the COVID-19 Infection Survey, said: “Across the UK we’ve seen a continued increase of more than half a million infections, likely caused by the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“This rise is seen across all ages, countries and regions of the UK.”

“We will continue to monitor the data closely to see if this growth continues in the coming weeks.”