CONCERN has been raised for the welfare of a missing Newport teenager.

Harvey Abdullah, 14, was last seen in Newport at around 6pm on Thursday, June 23, and Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare.

Harvey is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey and white tracksuit bottoms, a hooded jumper and black trainers.

He was also thought to be carrying a black Nike bag.

Harvey has links to the Newport and Caerphilly areas.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200210598.

"Harvey is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."