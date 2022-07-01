SCOTT Mills and Chris Stark are leaving BBC Radio 1 during the summer, the radio station has announced.

The pair will be on air on Monday, July 4 for their next show where they will be talking to listeners about their departure.

Alongside a heart emoji, BBC Radio 1 shared the news with its followers on Twitter (as well as Facebook), writing: “We have some sad news to share..

"@scott_mills and @Chris_Stark have decided that they will be leaving Radio 1 later this summer.

We have some sad news to share..@scott_mills and @Chris_Stark have decided that they will be leaving Radio 1 later this summer.



Thank you from all of us for everything, we'll miss you greatly ♥️



Tune into their next show, this Monday from 1pm to hear what they have to say. pic.twitter.com/6EeESFvnpH — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 1, 2022

"Thank you from all of us for everything, we'll miss you both greatly

"Tune into their next show on Monday from 1pm to hear what they have to say to their listeners."

BBC Radio 1 also tweeted: "To find out who will be taking over their slot on the station, tune in to their show on Tuesday afternoon via @bbcsounds.”

Scott Mills to start new role at BBC Radio 2

Scott Mills will be moving to BBC Radio 2 where he'll present a new show from 2-4pm, BBC Radio 2 has announced.

Fans react to Scott Mills and Chris Stark leaving BBC Radio 1

Commenting on a Facebook post shared by BBC Radio 1, fans of the presenters shared their sadness.

One commented: “Oh my goodness! Scott and Chris are just great! Always bright cheerful pick me up shows! Gonna be missed!”

Another one wrote: “Sad times!! Afternoons just won’t be the same!! Best of luck for the future!! X”

A third commented: “Very sorry to learn this but very best wishes for the future.”

BBC Radio 1 listeners can tune in to Monday’s show at 1pm to hear a message from Scott Mills and Chris Stark.