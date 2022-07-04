THE death of a 10-year-old Caerphilly boy in a dog attack will be raised in Parliament later this week.
Wayne David, Labour MP for Caerphilly, will lead an Adjournment Debate in the House of Commons on Thursday, July 7, in which he will discuss the death of 10-year-old Jack Lis, and the need to strengthen the law regarding dangerous dogs.
Last November, Jack was killed by an “XL Bully”, a dog not listed in the Dangerous Dogs Act.
The owner of the dog, Brandon Hayden, 19, has since been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in a young offender institution, while Amy Salter, 28 - whose house the dog was kept in - was jailed for three years.
Mr David said: “The mother of Jack is, understandably, of the view that the sentences received by the two individuals were far too lenient.
"I intend to voice her concerns and reinforce them, and I will be demanding that the UK Government brings forward legislation to change and strengthen the law in this area.
"I am of the view that a fundamental rethink of legislation regarding dangerous dogs is needed so that there are no further tragedies.”
