A SCHOOL in Ebbw Vale, is set to benefit from improvements including a new 3G sports pitch, classrooms refurbishment, and the creation of a sensory space and life skills room.

Work at Rhos-y-Fedwen Primary School, Rassau, will be funded through the Sustainable Communities for Learning (formerly 21st Century Schools) programme, designed to modernise school buildings across Wales and make them more sustainable.

The school has also made use of a Welsh Government small and rural schools grant, buying IT equipment and a new minibus to transport its pupils.

During the next 18 months or so Rhos-y-Fedwen will undergo extensive work, including remodelling of its foundation phase classrooms to create direct access into the play yard, creation of flexible teaching spaces and a sensory room in the foundation phase, and creation of a life skills room for pupils to learn cooking. This will double up as a community meeting space.

Also on the agenda is: Work on the hall to improve acoustics and replacement of the stage area to increase flexibility; creation of a 3G pitch for the school and to improve active living for teams to hire out after school; classroom refurbishments; creation of flexible teaching spaces in the main school; a new and revamped entrance area; a new play area in the inner yard.

"This is such an exciting time for Rhos-y-Fedwen primary and I’m so delighted for our wonderful pupils, families and staff, that we are getting all these fantastic improvements," said headteacher Sarah Helm.

“Our lovely school is at the heart of the community in Rassau, and we really want to provide the very best facilities that we can for our children in which to learn, grow and thrive.

"We also want to engage with our families and the local community, and provide extra-curricular activities and well-being opportunities. We can’t wait to share the work with everyone when it’s complete.”

Cllr Sue Edmunds, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s executive member for people and education said: “The objectives of the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme is to address educational priorities, which includes raising standards - particularly at Key Stage 4 - improving the suitability and condition of our schools, encouraging sustainability, and meeting the needs of vulnerable learners.

“We’re working hard to make sure our learners can access the very best modern facilities, and we have a proven track record of delivering on projects that allow our pupils to have access to modern, engaging learning environments in which to thrive and reach their full potential.”