AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL dig will take place at a 5,000-year-old chambered tomb in Herefordshire for the first time next month.

English Heritage, which looks after Arthur's Stone above Dorstone in the Golden Valley, said university archaeologists will carry out the first-ever dig at the site.

This will involve removing turf to expose and record particularly sensitive archaeological remains, the organisation said, adding that it would be working in partnership with the University of Manchester.

On its website, it describes Arthur's Stone as a Neolithic chambered tomb which is more than 5,000 years old.

The night sky and Milkway above Arthur's Stone, near Dorstone in the Golden Valley. Picture: Matt Addis/Hereford Times Camera Club

It has never before been excavated, but English Heritage said similar examples in the region have been found to contain incomplete skeletal remains of several people, together with flint flakes, arrowheads and pottery.

Today, only the large stones of the inner chamber remain, though these were once covered by a long earthen mound.

Like many prehistoric monuments in western England and Wales, this tomb has been linked to King Arthur since before the 13th century.

According to legend, it was here that Arthur slew a giant who left the impression of his elbows on one of the stones as he fell.

Arthur's Stone near Dorstone in the Golden Valley is said to be more than 5,000 years old. Picture: Richard Brown/Hereford Times Camera Club

During the digs throughout July, expert archaeologists will be joined by a team of volunteers to offer tours and talks throughout the excavations which can be pre-booked by anyone interested in a first look at some of Herefordshire's rich early archaeology as it is revealed.

A dig was carried out last year in the field to south, which found it used to extend into the area to the south of the burial chamber, outside of the area of guardianship.

The chamber is formed of nine upright stones, with an enormous capstone, estimated to weigh more than 25 tonnes.

It was accessed through the side of the covering mound, via the right-angled passage, English Heritage's website said.

There is an isolated stone that probably formed part of a false entrance, perhaps providing a visual focus for ceremonies.