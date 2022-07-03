DRIVERS have been warned they face a fine of up to £2,500 and three points on their driving licence for a common bad habit on UK roads.

How to indicate is one of the first things we learn when getting behind the wheel and an essential part of responsible driving.

Not indicating is a bad driving habit that is dangerous to other road users.

Most of us know we should indicate to let other road users know of out intentions however this is also the case when there are no other cars on the road.

The Highway Code warns pedestrians have priority over vehicles when they cross the road.

The Code states: "Signals warn and inform other road users, including pedestrians, of your intended actions."

It adds: “If a pedestrian is already halfway across the road you’re trying to turn in to, they have priority and you need to wait for them to cross.”

Failure to so could see a driver charged with "driving without due care and attention" which could result in three points on your driving licence and a fine of up to £2,500.

New Highway Code rules 2022 – test your knowledge

Louis Rix, co-founder and COO at car finance platform CarFinance24/7, said: “Indicating is a part of driving that we do without thought – but for those who fail to do so, the consequences could be fatal. If a pedestrian believes a road to be safe to cross, they may step out in front of a car.

“The risk involved with not indicating is a hefty fine of up to £2500 depending on the severity of the circumstance – an expensive price to pay for the sake of forgetting to indicate. It’s one of the first things we learn when we start to drive, and an essential habit that we should practice throughout our lifetimes.”