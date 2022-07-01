A BURGLAR is back behind bars after he went on a crime spree in Barry.

Lee Thomas, 39, took a ladder with him to burgle or try to break into three houses on the same street during the early hours of the morning.

Prosecutor Talia Keskin told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant had been drinking when he decided to carry out his offences on Barry Road.

One victim described herself as being “terrified” during a confrontation with Thomas on Wednesday, March 2.

Miss Keskin said: “The offences are aggravated by the fact they took place at night and that there were people in the properties at the time.”

The defendant, of Llewellyn Street, Barry, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one charge of attempted burglary.

The prosecutor added that Thomas had 37 previous convictions for 82 offences.

These included 39 for theft or similar offences, including 11 for burglary of which nine were for dwelling house burglaries.

Kevin Seal, representing Thomas, said his client had become “institutionalised” after spending years in jail.

He added that the defendant was looking to address his addiction problems.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Thomas: “It is about time the good citizens of Barry have a rest from your nocturnal activities and the fact that you keep committing offences as serious as burglary.”

The defendant was jailed for five years and four months.