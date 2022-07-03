A LOOK back at the popular Garden Festival Wales, which was held in 1992 at a former steel site in Ebbw Vale.

As well as gardens exhibits included a giant phone, dragon, waterfall, a railway and the ‘In the Nick of Time’ clock feature.

More than two million visitors visited the festival and the site went on to be occupied by homes and the Festival Park shopping centre.

German guests from Graben-Neudorf, which is twinned with Usk, brought over their native vegetable, asparagus, which they served pickled to the crowds.

The mayor of Blaenau Gwent Cllr Des Davies shared a joke with Mrs Elizabeth Harrison after presenting her with her festival season ticket.

Daryl Pitman, 11, of Cwm, a pupil at Pontgarreg School, hails the opening of the Garden Festival Wales in traditional miner's costume as the band marches past.

Looking through one of the sculptures at the garden festival site.

Marie Williams,of Blackwood, was nursing a broken ankle when she met up with Fireman Sam and his friend Norman Price from the popular S4C series.

Magnus Magnusson gives one woman a lift at the Garden Festival Wales in May 1992.

Joanna Sage, 14, and Jeff Jones with their prizes after winning the adult and junior Garden Festival Wales photographic competition for amateur photographers.

Horticultural charge hands Eiron Lewis and Tristan Stephens grooming the Garden Festival Wales' floral dragon, which is 16ft high and contains 65,000 individual plants.

Dancers from Georgia performing at Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

Catherine Pope, 11, and 10-year-old Kelly Northey get to grips with a cartoon dragon.

Nine-year-old Sarah Huish taking a close look at a Rhosyn Colwyn, the first rose with a Welsh name.

These pupils from Marshfield Primary School couldn't resist putting their hands under the cooling flow of the water in the bamboo and water garden. From the front they are Rachel Morris, six, Louise Coldrick, five, Matthew Miles, six, and Rachel Scrivens, six.

Welsh Secretary John Redwood at the official unveiling of the Victoria site, a £10m scheme by Redrow Homes to build Wales' first urban village on the site of the Garden Festival Wales.

Getting around in style at the 1992 Garden Festival Wales.

Disabled visitors at the Garden Festival Wales.

Festival goers enjoy the tropical plants on display back in 1992.

A digger on the site of the Ebbw Vale Garden Festival in November 1988.

A view of the site of the Garden Festival Wales, held in Ebbw Vale in 1992.

Two 'police officers' at the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

Pupils from Waunlwyd School, Ebbw Vale, got the chance to visit the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

This little girl made the most of the dragon fountain on a hot day at the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

The festival site in Ebbw Vale taking shape in November 1988.

Sarah Davies, six, of Talbot Green, and Catherine Thomas, five, of Pontypridd, didn't have much luck trying to change this frog into a prince at the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

These youngsters are watching the Chippendale Dance Group at the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

This garden festival visitor tried out some of the cuisine prepared by the Marines.

Pupils from Ysgol Gwynllyw, Cwm Rhymni, got to make some noise at a workshop held at the lakeside arena at the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

BBC's The Clothes Show was at the Garden Festival Wales to choose models to feature in its magazine.

Carl Campbell Dance Company at the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

Pupils from Ysgol Gwynllyw, Cwm Rhymni, at a workshop held at the lakeside arena at the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

These two got to meet an owl when they visited the Garden Festival Wales in 1992.

Eddie Ecclestone, British Eagles Cycles, Gryff, the Garden Festival Wales mascot, and Bob Webb, chief executive of British Eagles Cycles.