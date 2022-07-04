Are you an unpaid carer living in Newport?

In March, the Welsh Government announced that unpaid carers will receive a £500 payment to help with the increased cost of caring during the cost-of-living crisis.

Unpaid carers who were receiving Carer’s Allowance on March 31 need to register with the council by July 15 to receive the payment.

If you haven’t applied for yours, you can register with Newport City Council: www.newport.gov.uk/en/Care-Support/Carers/Carers.aspx.

Caerleon Festival

It was great to see Caerleon Festival return to celebrate its 20th year over the weekend.

With a huge thanks to the hard work of all the dedicated volunteers, there is a jam-packed programme of brilliant events. If you have not yet had the opportunity to join in with the festivities there is still time with events happening throughout this week, ending with The Big Free Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

From bands, performers, choirs and dancers to arts, crafts, sculptures and exhibiters there’s loads to see and do.

The festival’s programme of events can be seen here: caerleon-arts.org/events/.

Newport Market

It’s exciting to see the Grade II listed building once again thriving in its new lease of life.

The market, as well as hosting an array of small independent businesses and food stalls, are hosting events such as craft markets twice a month, quiz, and comedy nights. If you haven’t yet visited, it really is worth a look.

Lady Rhondda

On Saturday, I joined the Statue for Lady Rhondda campaign for the unveiling of an 80,000 Lego brick, life-size suffragette at The Riverfront Theatre.

The stunning life-size statue, which is made entirely from Lego, is part of a celebration of events this summer being held across Newport to celebrate the fact that we have ‘Hope’.

Lady Rhondda was a formidable woman who deserves to be commemorated in Newport, and it’s encouraging to see the campaign to build and erect a statue in Newport move closer to fruition.

You can pop into The Riverfront Theatre anytime throughout July where the life-size Lego statue will be held, so please pop in and show your support. If you would like to find out more about the Summer of Hope, please get in touch.

Get in touch

As always, if there is anything at all I can help with related to the Senedd, or if you have any issues or concerns, please get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or call: 01633 376627.