The City of Newport Business Club is to stage its first ‘summer fun’ event later this month.

The business club normally runs four evening networking events each year but takes a break during the summer.

But this year it has decided to add a fifth event, which will take place at Newport Market on Tuesday, July 19.

Starting at 5.30pm, the event will be an informal gathering of business people from in and around Newport and entry will be free for club sponsors and members.

The evening will include a buffet delivered by market traders Deli Bach, and there will be a pay bar in operation.

There will also be comedy entertainment to add to the fun from rising star of the stand-up circuit Ignacio Lopez.

The Spanish-Welsh comedian’s videos have been viewed more than 20 million times across social media.

Ignacio lived in Newport when he first moved to the UK and guests will be treated to some of his observations on the differences between life here and on the continent.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said: “We’re really looking forward to getting together with everyone just before the summer holiday season for a fun evening.

“We’re sure our guests will enjoy some fantastic food and drink in the new-look market, and Ignacio Lopez guarantees an evening full of laughs.

“This extra event is a thank you to our sponsors and members, but anyone is welcome to join us.”

Tickets for non-members are priced at £20 per person. Tickets include buffet and entertainment. They can be booked at www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk/tickets/ .

For more information about the City of Newport Business Club go to www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk.