Oakhill Landscapes, based in Newport, has been awarded Best Use of Concrete at the national Bradstone Assured Awards.

The annual awards are run by paving manufacturer Bradstone and acknowledge some of the best the garden landscaping industry has to offer in design expertise and customer service. This year’s awards have seen landscapers from across the UK submit high quality designs into categories including Best Patio Transformation and Best Driveway, along with the prestigious Installer of the Year award.