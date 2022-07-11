Oakhill Landscapes, based in Newport, has been awarded Best Use of Concrete at the national Bradstone Assured Awards.
The annual awards are run by paving manufacturer Bradstone and acknowledge some of the best the garden landscaping industry has to offer in design expertise and customer service. This year’s awards have seen landscapers from across the UK submit high quality designs into categories including Best Patio Transformation and Best Driveway, along with the prestigious Installer of the Year award.
Oakhill Landscapes was presented the award for Best Use of Concrete for the effort they went to to keep the product in keeping with the property and the use of the circle kit to create a feature in the garden, transforming what was just a plain space to something that really captures the eye.
Nicholas Mutch, of Oakhill Landscapes, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for the quality of our work and our creative landscape designs, especially in such a highly competitive category. We have some exciting projects to deliver during the summer months that will really showcase our landscaping abilities to best effect and, hopefully, earn us a place in next year’s awards too!”
Peter Montgomery, national sales manager for Bradstone, said: “Oakhill Landscapes are truly worthy winners of the Bradstone Assured award. Their ability to provide an outstanding standard of garden landscaping was unrivalled in this category. We at Bradstone are proud to have them as a member of our trusted scheme of installers, and we wish them continued success for the future.”
Bradstone is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden and driveway products and Bradstone Assured is its national family of professional installers, carefully selected and approved by the business for the superb levels of quality and craftsmanship the installers provide.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here